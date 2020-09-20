Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Travelers Companies worth $43,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,525,000 after purchasing an additional 707,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after buying an additional 326,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

TRV opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $149.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

