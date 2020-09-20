Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,363 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,651 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,019.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,846,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 1,277,067 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,820 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,080,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,050,000 after purchasing an additional 796,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $5,898,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

