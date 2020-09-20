Traders Buy Large Volume of Nutrien Call Options (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 8,553 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,421 call options.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,098,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,467,000 after purchasing an additional 374,329 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,505,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 352,240 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,046 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,509,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,546,000 after buying an additional 415,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,402,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,098,000 after purchasing an additional 309,415 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

