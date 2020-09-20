Traders Buy High Volume of Trinity Industries Call Options (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,375 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,271% compared to the typical volume of 465 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 154.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Trinity Industries by 269.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trinity Industries by 28.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.