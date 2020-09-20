Traders Buy High Volume of CubeSmart Call Options (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,308 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,382% compared to the typical volume of 95 call options.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CubeSmart by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 74.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after buying an additional 1,054,599 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 425.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 158.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,524,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,846,000 after buying an additional 934,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 25.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,513,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,823,000 after buying an additional 715,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BofA Securities raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

CUBE opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.31. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

