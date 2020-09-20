Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 62,652 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 810% compared to the typical volume of 6,884 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 19.4% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,697,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 563.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 440.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,602 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 74.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 501,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $9,688,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MT shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE MT opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.10.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

