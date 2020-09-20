Traders Buy High Volume of Berry Global Group Call Options (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,855 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 750% compared to the typical volume of 571 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.47.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

