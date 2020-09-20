Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 19,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $435.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.05. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $515.20.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total value of $571,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $16,840,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,569 shares of company stock worth $2,681,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Stephens cut shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.73.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

