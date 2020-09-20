Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.