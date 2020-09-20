Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,553 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $28,756,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.37.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

