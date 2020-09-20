Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 82,214 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,214 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in FMC by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in FMC by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 70,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in FMC by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.28.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. FMC’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cleveland Research began coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

