Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 77,948 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,948 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Celanese worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Celanese by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Celanese by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 469,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $4,455,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.95 and its 200 day moving average is $88.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.