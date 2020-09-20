Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 39,975 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,975 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 552.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

MLM opened at $225.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

