Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,329 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,436,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $231.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.38 and its 200 day moving average is $212.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Cfra increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

