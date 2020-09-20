Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 159 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 448,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 312,131 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $246.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $750,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,376. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

