Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 26,437 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

BX opened at $52.70 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

