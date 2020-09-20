Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 13,870 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $332.51 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.00 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.75 and a 200 day moving average of $332.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.58.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

