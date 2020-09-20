Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

NYSE:J opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.