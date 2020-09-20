Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,115,000 after buying an additional 1,159,035 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,681,000 after buying an additional 10,614,347 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter worth about $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,986,000 after buying an additional 686,379 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,196,000 after buying an additional 14,807,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $11.15 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

