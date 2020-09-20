Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 213,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 63,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after buying an additional 47,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $131.51 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $2,144,713.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,217 shares of company stock worth $19,064,850. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

