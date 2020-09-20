Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.83 Million Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth $35,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 236,144.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89,735 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $998.06 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,270.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $849.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,037.13.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

