Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in IDEX by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $16,855,059.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,043 shares of company stock worth $21,872,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $186.04 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $188.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

