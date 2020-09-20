Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 532.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $86.39 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

