Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.61 Million Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE PFG opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

