Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,909 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,569,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130,163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,894,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 758.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $113.14 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.92.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

