Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 227.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

JBHT stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Insiders have sold 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

