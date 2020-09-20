Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.