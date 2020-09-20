Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 15,834 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.80.

Shares of TDY opened at $325.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

