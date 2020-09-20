Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148,605 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Tiffany & Co. worth $74,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after buying an additional 1,194,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 606,157 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 745,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after buying an additional 585,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

NYSE:TIF opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.52. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.39 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.