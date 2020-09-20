Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tidewater’s earnings. Tidewater posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,750%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tidewater will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tidewater.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tidewater from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Tidewater from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

SII opened at $37.61 on Thursday. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Tidewater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,250.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tidewater stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. Tidewater comprises approximately 1.4% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

