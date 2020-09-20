Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.13 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $35.81 million and $3.13 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007005 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00023814 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002867 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

