TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,012,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 545,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,566,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 173,242 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,022,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 967,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 248,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

TTI stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company has a market cap of $72.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.24.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. purchased 150,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,044 shares in the company, valued at $172,939.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard D. O’brien purchased 79,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $46,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,438.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 621,568 shares of company stock valued at $307,199. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

