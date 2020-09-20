TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) & ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Financial Survey

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATLAS COPCO AB/S 2 5 2 0 2.00 TERNA RETE ELET/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares ATLAS COPCO AB/S and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATLAS COPCO AB/S 15.23% 28.83% 13.52% TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ATLAS COPCO AB/S pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TERNA RETE ELET/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ATLAS COPCO AB/S pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATLAS COPCO AB/S and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATLAS COPCO AB/S $10.98 billion 5.37 $1.75 billion $1.44 33.73 TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATLAS COPCO AB/S has higher revenue and earnings than TERNA RETE ELET/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ATLAS COPCO AB/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATLAS COPCO AB/S beats TERNA RETE ELET/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries. The company also provides pneumatic and hydraulic assembly tools, electric assembly tools, control systems and associated software packages, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and self-pierce riveting tools and rivets for the motor vehicle industry; basic fastening tools, drills, and grinders; and impact wrenches, percussive tools, drills, sanders, and grinders for vehicle service professionals. In addition, it offers portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, construction, and demolition applications, as well as offers specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About TERNA RETE ELET/ADR

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers energy solutions, telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid in Italy with approximately 72,800 kilometers of high voltage lines; and 25 interconnection lines. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

