Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 495,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,390.0 days.

Shares of TMNSF opened at $155.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12. Temenos has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

