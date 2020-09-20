Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 357,462 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Teladoc Health worth $58,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,084,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $147,563.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,966.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,525 shares of company stock worth $29,402,049. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $205.43 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

