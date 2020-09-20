Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Clarkson Capital boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.00.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$20.33 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$23.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.75.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

