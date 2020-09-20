Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,340,000 after buying an additional 554,698 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after buying an additional 6,933,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 533,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,328,000 after purchasing an additional 134,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $345,959. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

