Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SYSCO by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in SYSCO by 66.7% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 709,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,844,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 177.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

