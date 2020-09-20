Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $4,926,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $6,979,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 42.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 212,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.