Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 180.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 627.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NTR stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $52.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

