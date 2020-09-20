Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 77,049 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,049 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,436,000 after buying an additional 165,038 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,777,000 after buying an additional 217,936 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,252,000 after buying an additional 314,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,896,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,119,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

