Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,200 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Barclays cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $28.96 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

