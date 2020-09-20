Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,850 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

