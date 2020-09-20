Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,600 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Clorox by 8,909.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after buying an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Clorox by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,309,000 after buying an additional 435,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clorox by 121.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,298,000 after purchasing an additional 364,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 81.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,265,000 after purchasing an additional 318,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $208.15 on Friday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.29 and its 200 day moving average is $205.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.