Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,550 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $111.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.81.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.