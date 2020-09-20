Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 11,700 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 67,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,938,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 145,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.82.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

