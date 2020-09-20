Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,150 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.69.

NYSE PSA opened at $221.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.10. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $252.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.