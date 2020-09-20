Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,100 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 107.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT opened at $241.86 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.82 and a 200 day moving average of $239.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

