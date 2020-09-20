Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,014 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Caci International were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 43.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000.

CACI stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Caci International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $34,335.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $2,484,738. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caci International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.46.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

