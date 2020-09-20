Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.14% of Patrick Industries worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,891,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $100,914.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 297,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $69.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

